Kim Kardashian Sued for Posting Wrong Photo of Death Row Inmate

Kim Kardashian is being dragged to court over a social media screw-up ... she's being sued by a guy she mistakenly identified as a death row inmate.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Kim is being sued by Ivan Cantu ... a project manager from New York who Kim identified as a man awaiting the death penalty in a Texas prison cell.

Kim posted a photo of the wrong Ivan Cantu on her social media in February 2024 when she was trying to bring awareness to the case of an inmate by the same name ... and Ivan says the mix-up subjected him to public embarrassment, shame, hatred, ridicule, disgrace, contempt and aversion.

Ivan is suing Kim for libel and slander over the mix-up ... and he says she caused him to suffer serious emotional damage.

He says Kim's post made him lose sleep, get headaches, have nightmares and experience PTSD ... and he says she's hurt his reputation and made him need medical care and emotional counseling.

As we first reported ... Ivan blasted Kim at the time, saying some "idiot" who runs her social media accounts used his picture instead of death row inmate Ivan "Abner" Cantu. That inmate was executed on schedule, BTW.

The SKIMS founder took down the post in question but Ivan says the damage was already done because she has hundreds of millions of followers ... and he's going after her for money.