Kim Kardashian Lends Support to Family of Executed Texas Inmate

Kim Kardashian is lending her support to the family of Ivan Cantu after the death row inmate was executed in Texas.

KK posted a message to Instagram Wednesday night, informing her millions of followers that Cantu was "an innocent man" who had just been put to death by the Lone Star state.

The SKIMS mogul -- who doubles as a criminal justice advocate -- went on to send her "prayers" to Cantu's family and other loved ones.

On Monday, KK took to "X" and urged everyone to sign a petition asking Texas Governor Greg Abbott to grant a 30 day stay of the execution so new evidence could be reviewed in Cantu's case.

In late January, KK became interested in the case, writing in an X post that she was moved by Cantu's story, laying out the details of the crimes as she understood them.

I heard about Ivan Cantu’s case from Sister Helen Prejean and was really moved by it.

In 2001, Ivan was convicted of killing his cousin, James Mosqueda, and his fiancée, Amy Kitchen. Ivan has always maintained his innocence claiming that the rival drug dealer framed him for the… pic.twitter.com/N9SiXfroMv — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) January 25, 2024 @KimKardashian

Kim said Cantu was convicted in 2001 and sentenced to death for fatally shooting his cousin, James Mosqueda, and Mosqueda’s fiancée, Amy Kitchen.

She said state witnesses had given false testimony at trial, which they later recanted. She also accused prosecutors of withholding evidence that would have bolstered Cantu's defense.

Cantu always maintained his innocence, insisting that Mosqueda was a drug dealer who owed a lot of money to a rival dealer. He said the rival committed the murders and framed Cantu.

Despite his claims, Cantu was executed by lethal injection at 6:47 PM Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

He was 50.