Jeezy Suing Ex-Managers, Where's All the Money I Earned?!?

Jeezy is in the market for a new management team after completely losing trust in his old one ... and now he's taking them to court!!! TMZ Hip Hop obtained legal docs filed by the megastar rapper on Monday accusing his longtime manager and his business partner, Solomon Fornie and Eddie Bridgeman, of allegedly getting rich off his hard work.

According to the docs, Jeezy and Fornie's relationship dates back a full 10 years before they formed their company Agency 99 in an effort to manage The Snowman's earnings as a recording artist.

Bridgeman’s company, The SaiSai Group, was brought in to oversee Agency 99’s financial affairs ... but Jeezy claims he later learned Bridgeman was not a licensed CPA.

In late 2024, Jeezy claims he got frustrated and began to take steps to sever the business relationship with Fornie and Bridgeman ... but says they've been obstructing his efforts to see the books and records.

Jeezy says, without the records, he's stuck -- unable to comply with Georgia law with respect to getting Agency 99 reinstated or wound down ... so now he's taking them to court to force them to turn over all the books and records.

He's also looking for damages.