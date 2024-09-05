Jeannie Mai Claims Jeezy Isn't Complying With Divorce Settlement

Jeannie Mai claims Jeezy is not complying with the terms of their divorce settlement ... she says he owes her a ton of money and paperwork for two sets of wheels.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the talk show host says her rapper ex-husband is not following through with a bunch of things they agreed to when they finalized their split.

Jeannie says their divorce settlement calls for Jeezy to pay her for daycare costs and school tuition for their child, deposit at least $500,000 in an interest-bearing account for the kid, transfer the title for two cars, and cover four months of her rent.

Thing is ... Jeannie claims Jeezy failed to follow through on these things ... and she says he's ghosting her and hanging her out to dry.

In the docs, Jeannie claims Jeezy already owes her $4,000 for tuition and childcare costs ... and she says he hasn't given her access to the $500K account he was supposed to set up for their daughter.

As for the cars ... Jeannie says their divorce settlement called for her to walk away from the marriage with a 2021 Range Rover and a 2022 Ford Bronco ... but she says Jeezy has yet to transfer the titles over to her ... preventing her from being able to insure the vehicles and delaying her ability to have the Bronco shipped from Atlanta to Los Angeles.

Jeannie also claims the divorce settlement calls for Jeezy to cover her rent for May through August ... but she says he's yet to reimburse her and owes $92,417.39 for nearly 4 months of rent payments.

TMZ broke the story ... Jeannie and Jeezy finalized their divorce June 11, and the settlement was put under seal. As such, this is the first peek into their agreement.

Jeannie says her lawyer's have tried to get Jeezy to follow the terms of their settlement by going through his team, but she says his side stopped responding in July ... and now she's asking the court for help enforcing the settlement.