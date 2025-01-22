Mariano Rivera, Wife Allegedly Covered Up Child Sexual Abuse
Mariano Rivera, Wife Clara Allegedly Covered Up Child Sexual Abuse
Mariano Rivera and his wife, Clara, allegedly covered up child sexual abuse that took place at their home and at one of their church's summer camps ... this according to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports.
The bombshell allegations were spelled out in court documents that were filed this month in New York -- and while neither Rivera nor his spouse are defendants in the suit ... they're both named repeatedly in the papers.
Mother A Doe alleges in the docs her daughter, a teenager ID'ed only as Jane A Doe, was convinced by Clara in 2018 to travel down to Florida for an internship that her Refuge of Hope Church was helping put on.
While there, though, Mother A Doe alleges Jane A Doe was sexually abused by a "much older camper" ID'ed as "MG." Mother A Doe says after she learned of the possibility of the abuse, she made Clara aware.
According to the suit, Clara assured Mother A Doe she'd investigate the situation. But, the docs state when Clara and Mariano made it to the camp, they "each separately isolated and intimidated Jane A Doe to remain silent" in order to protect their church and its affiliated summer program.
Mother A Doe alleges the Riveras then assured her everything was fine ... "despite actual or constructive knowledge that Jane A Doe remained vulnerable to the additional acts of sexual abuse by MG."
Following their return to New York from Florida, Mother A Doe claims in her suit Jane A Doe was sexually abused once more by MG ... this time at a barbeque that the Riveras were helping put on at their NY home. Mother A Doe says the Riveras and others "took no action to protect" the girl from her abuser.
Mother A Doe says years later, in 2021, Jane A Doe was sexually abused by a male adult who worked as a youth leader for the Riveras' Refuge of Hope. Once again, Mother A Doe alleges those affiliated with the church did not take proper steps to ensure her daughter's safety.
Rivera pitched for the Yankees from 1995 to 2013 -- and finished his career as arguably the greatest closer ever. In retirement, he became a pastor at Refuge of Hope, where his wife worked as an overseer of day-to-day ops, the Independent reported Wednesday.
Neither Mariano nor Clara have commented publicly on the allegations in the suit.