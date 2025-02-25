Charles 'Wide Neck' McDowell Arrested for Sending Nude Photos to Minor

Charles Dion McDowell -- better known as the notorious "Wide Neck" perpetrator on the Internet -- has run afoul of the law once again … and this time the charges are way more serious -- he's been accused of sending naked images to a minor … TMZ has learned.

McDowell was taken into police custody on February 19 and charged with multiple felonies, including felony transmission of video/photo of nudity without consent, as well as electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor, and making harassing phone calls, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.

McDowell posed for a mug shot showing off his famous neck, which is the size of a tree trunk.

The sheriff's office says McDowell is being held without bond ... but refused to provide specifics on the alleged crimes, citing a Georgia law that prevents the release of information about child abuse.

This isn't McDowell's first brush with the law ... he first crossed paths with the police in Lee County, Alabama after he allegedly tried to elude cops during a reckless driving incident. His congenial smile coupled with his massive neck made his mugshot go viral -- and he soon became an Internet sensation.