'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case

Jerry Harris has pleaded guilty in his child pornography case .... TMZ has learned.

The "Cheer" star was in Chicago Federal court Thursday where he entered the plea to 2 charges -- receiving child porn using interstate commerce and traveling over state lines with intent to illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Harris had been under investigation by the FBI for allegedly soliciting minors for sex back in May 2019. The feds say Jerry requested sexually inappropriate photos from teen boys, which they sent to him.

The judge told Harris sentencing guidelines call for him to get up to 50 years in prison -- but it's ultimately up to the judge who will announce Harris' sentence in a June 28 hearing.

Jerry rose to fame in Season 1 of the popular Netflix series ... but things quickly took a turn for the worse, when he was arrested in Illinois for child pornography in Sept. 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, Jerry was 19 at the time and the alleged victims were 13.

The feds claim the teens' parents say Harris had contacted both of them online and repeatedly asked for pornographic photos and videos.

Harris allegedly started contacting the boys back in December of 2018.

The alleged victims provided law enforcement with screenshots of exchanges with Harris via Snapchat and text messages, among other evidence.