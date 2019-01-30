Wide Neck Back in Jail ... Onto the Neckst Mug Shot!!!

Viral Mug Shot Guy, Wide Neck, Back in Jail After Bond Revoked

Breaking News

Charles Dion McDowell -- better known as Wide Neck -- is back behind bars after a judge revoked his bond ... TMZ has learned.

The viral sensation was arrested in Pensacola, FL Tuesday ... but isn't facing any new charges. Instead, his bond was revoked in a previous case. We're not sure why the judge made this call at this point, but it looks like Neck will have to sit in a cell 'til it gets sorted out.

McDowell's been arrested a few times the past few months, but he blew up on social media thanks to a mug shot featuring his massive neck when he was busted in Florida in early November. During that arrest, he was booked for eluding, possession of cocaine, meth and marijuana.

He was arrested again a week later in Lee County, Alabama for allegedly eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, improper lane usage and a 2nd-degree possession of marijuana charge. And yes, there was another necky mug shot.

For what it's worth, a rep for Wide Neck reportedly says when his latest case is over with ... "You have his word that’ll he’ll never go back to jail again!"