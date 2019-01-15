Supreme Patty, Alleged Creator of World Record Egg, Slams Kardashians

World Record Egg Guy Who Started it Slams Kardashians ... Rides with Daddy Long Neck

The egg that broke Kylie Jenner's record for most-liked Instagram post was the brainchild of a guy with a family of Internet sensations, but he ain't down with Kylie's fam of attention-grabbers.

We got Supreme Patty -- idol of 6.2 million IG followers -- leaving Poppy in West Hollywood Monday night, with a giant picture of world_record_egg ... the Instagram account that smashed the record for likes this week, more than doubling Kylie's 18.5 million likes on the first photo of Stormi.

One of Patty's pals told us he's the man responsible for the egg, but Supreme was definitely shy about confirming. Instead, he had some harsh words for the Kardashians.

Interestingly, the alleged creator of the egg is friends with 2 dudes known for their necks -- Daddy Long Neck and Wide Neck -- and they were all together leaving the club.

Check it out ... they already have a new nickname for the famous egg.