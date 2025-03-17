Gisele Bündchen & Joaquim Valente Out and About in Miami With Newborn

Play video content TheImageDirect.com

Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente were out and about, enjoying a chill stroll with their newborn, looking like the epitome of a happy family.

The Brazilian supermodel kept it casual in athletic wear, strolling around Miami Sunday with their baby in a stroller, while Joaquim handled the dog-walking duty.

The couple looked totally at ease, chatting away as they walked around the neighborhood to soak up some fresh air.

Just a few days ago, Gisele was spotted with her newborn for the first time since giving birth last month.

We broke the news back in February -- Gisele and Joaquim, who've been together for a few years, welcomed their first child together, just months after the pregnancy announcement.