Gisele Bündchen & Joaquim Valente Out and About in Miami With Newborn
Gisele Bündchen Family Stroll Goals With Newborn & Pooch!!!
Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente were out and about, enjoying a chill stroll with their newborn, looking like the epitome of a happy family.
The Brazilian supermodel kept it casual in athletic wear, strolling around Miami Sunday with their baby in a stroller, while Joaquim handled the dog-walking duty.
The couple looked totally at ease, chatting away as they walked around the neighborhood to soak up some fresh air.
Just a few days ago, Gisele was spotted with her newborn for the first time since giving birth last month.
We broke the news back in February -- Gisele and Joaquim, who've been together for a few years, welcomed their first child together, just months after the pregnancy announcement.
Of course, Gisele’s no stranger to motherhood, with two kids, Benjamin and Vivian, from her previous marriage to Tom Brady.