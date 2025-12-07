Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Fit Frame While Filming in Miami

Gisele Bündchen is proving she really might be superhuman because the model hit the sands of Miami looking like she walked straight out of a fitness fantasy.

The supermodel and activist turned heads on Saturday as she filmed a new commercial on the sun-drenched shoreline, rocking a sleek brown workout set that hugged every inch of her famously lean, sculpted frame.

Gisele was seen stretching, sprinting, and powering through takes like she was on a mission to make everyone else cancel their gym membership. Even between shots, Gisele kept the energy high, chatting with crew members.

The shoot drew a crowd, because obviously, and Gisele didn't disappoint ... giving full supermodel glam with a side of fitness warrior intensity.