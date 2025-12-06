Kylie Jenner Unzips Red Jacket, Flashes Cleavage in Hot New Clip

Play video content Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner's making Santa's signature color sexy this holiday season ... flashing her ample cleavage in a tight and tiny leather jacket.

The reality star shared pics and videos of her ensemble to social media ... taking mirror selfies and showing off her top, which clung to her chest and didn't quite meet her pants at the waist.

Jenner shared a Boomerang ... capturing a small lean forward and back which accentuated her curves -- before stepping away from the camera in the final clip to show off the full 'fit, black pants included.

Kylie played around with her hair, too ... sometimes letting it drape down as a curtain for her chest -- while throwing it back at other points to give fans a full glimpse of everything she's got working for her.

Kylie let the pictures tell the story ... captioning her post only with this emoji:🫦.

It seems Kylie's feeling fine after a recent procedure she underwent to alleviate her chronic back pain. ICYMI ... Jenner received a stem-cell treatment to treat her persistent pain -- which has been plaguing her since she gave birth to her son, Aire, in 2023.