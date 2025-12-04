Kylie Jenner Says She Underwent Stem Cell Therapy for Chronic Back Pain

Kylie Jenner can finally breathe again ... 'cause she just revealed she turned to stem cell therapy after dealing with nonstop back pain for three years following her son’s birth.

In an IG post from a hospital bed Wednesday, Kylie said nothing she tried ever touched the pain -- until she took inspo from Kim Kardashian’s success with a similar treatment, and he linked up with Dr. Adeel Khan ... and says she couldn’t be more grateful.

She also dropped a couple of extra pics -- one showing two bandages on her lower back post-procedure, and another posing with Dr. Khan at Eterna Health.

Kylie made it clear she’s beyond grateful for the resources she had access to -- and says the treatment’s been a major step in her healing, and wanted to share in case it helps someone else.