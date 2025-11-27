Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, Sam Asghari Celebrate Thanksgiving, See Pics

It’s Thanksgiving, so you know celebs were out here flooding social media with their holiday flexes... and, yeah, looks like they were living it up!

Check out our gallery... 'cause Katy Perry was serving her usual quirky, thankful chaos -- while the "Law & Order: SVU" crew ditched the crime vibes for a rare, soft little holiday selfie moment.

Kylie was soaking up that balmy L.A. weather... snapping Kendall cruising on a bike and clearly feeling extra grateful for their sister bond.

Of course, the food flexes were elite -- Demi Lovato gave everyone a peek at her plate... and you have to hit our gallery, ’cause Hailey Bieber was out there showing off her scrumptious cinnamon rolls.

Sam Asghari also popped in with some thankful selfies -- and he wasn’t alone. Odell Beckham Jr. and Benson Boone jumped on the gratitude train too.