Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons & Floats -- See The Highlights!

Everyone knows Thanksgiving wouldn't be complete without some pop culture icons taking a long stroll through the streets of New York City ... so check out some of the most iconic floats and balloons at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

SpongeBob swapped his pineapple under the sea for the Big Apple this turkey day ... being pulled by a group of chummy folks, all dressed in sponge-like attire.

Goku from the "Dragon Ball" series is posing for the camera as he makes his way through the city! He probably should be lookin' for some Dragon Balls, but hey -- even Saiyans need to celebrate the holidays.

And what Macy's parade would be complete without a giant minion floating across NYC? Stuart the Minion is holding some minions while being walked by a group of guys and gals decked out in minion garb -- that's a lotta minion!!!