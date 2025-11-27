Jordin Sparks Reveals Her Cozy Thanksgiving Plans

Play video content TMZ.com

Jordin Sparks was strolling through NYC on Friday when TMZ grabbed her for some Thanksgiving talk -- and her plans are as simple as they are wholesome.

She told us she’s all about rest, good food, family time and football ... though she admits her mom will probably pull her into the kitchen to whip up the sides and the sweet stuff.

We also asked her about her go-to Christmas song -- hit the vid to hear which one she’s already humming.