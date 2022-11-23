Jordin Sparks Says Chris Brown Should've Been at AMAs, Doesn't Get the Hate
Jordin Sparks CHRIS BROWN DESERVED AMAs SLOT ... We Love Him!!!
11/23/2022 12:45 AM PT
Jordin Sparks says American Music Awards execs screwed up when they pulled the plug on Chris Brown, and much like Kelly Rowland ... she's shocked there's still debate about whether he belongs at these events.
We got the singer outside ABC Studios this week in NYC, and she thinks Chris has been one of the best in the game for a while now, and absolutely should've been at the AMAs ... to perform and to receive the trophy he won.
Chris Brown Claims Michael Jackson AMAs Tribute Canceled Inexplicably
As you know, Chris told fans the AMAs canceled his Michael Jackson tribute, and while producers still haven't offered a reason ... Jordin seems to think it stemmed from him beating Rihanna back in 2009.
Granted, Jordan might be slightly biased -- she and Chris had a huge 2008 hit with "No Air" -- but she says that incident "shouldn't even be a conversation anymore" ... and Chris' massive talent should be the focus.
As we reported, Kelly had Chris' back the second boos started popping up in the AMAs crowd, as she announced him as the winner for Favorite Male R&B artist -- thanking him for his contribution to music.
We got Kelly the day after the AMAs, and she gave us some pretty powerful remarks about Chris and the haters. Similar to what Kelly said, Jordin says everyone deserves the chance to "grow and learn" without the past hanging over them.
Clearly, lots of people don't agree, but Jordin's not shy about backing Chris.
She jumped on stage with him a couple months ago during his tour ... and fans went wild as they performed "No Air" together for the first time in more than 10 years.