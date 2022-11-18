Akon Says Chris Brown's Hood Ties Prevented Michael Jackson-Type Legacy

Akon believes Chris Brown has all the talent to cement a legacy as big as Michael Jackson's ... that is, if he surrounds himself with someone other than Bloods.

The artist/producer/mogul was a guest on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, and while discussing the never-ending CB vs. MJ debate ... he made the bold proclamation about Chris.

Akon believes Chris Brown could’ve been the next Michael Jackson but explains why it didn’t happen pic.twitter.com/vrtRbadHkK — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 17, 2022 @ShannonSharpe

Akon says if CB had MJ's caliber of management and handlers, the "Go Crazy" singer would've soared to iconic heights, but he didn't get that kinda guidance. Instead, Akon says Chris had gangbangers in his inner circle.

For what it's worth, Shannon does not share Akon's optimism about Chris assuming MJ's throne simply by detaching himself from the hood.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Michael debate aside, CB's doing just fine -- he had a huge tour with Lil Baby this year, and just got a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album for his "Breezy (Deluxe)."