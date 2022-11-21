Kelly Rowland Quiets Crowd Booing When Chris Brown Wins AMA Award

Play video content ABC

Kelly Rowland wasn't having the boos when she announced Chris Brown's win at the AMA's ... telling the haters in the audience to settle down.

The 'Destiny's Child' singer announced Chris was the winner for Favorite Male R&B Artist. As soon as she mentioned his name, you could hear a smattering of boos in the crowd. Kelly shut that down hard.

What the fuck is Chris brown doing still winning awards and why is Kelly Rowland up there thanking his ass wtf truly — corrinne (@corrinneee13) November 21, 2022 @corrinneee13

Chris said on social Saturday the AMA's canceled his Michael Jackson tribute but never explained why. Seems like a safe bet ... that's why Chris was a no-show at the ceremony.

As for Kelly, she heaped praise on Chris ... thanking him for his contribution to music.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Brown has become a lightning rod in the music industry and beyond, all emanating from beating Rihanna back in 2009. Although Rihanna quickly forgave him, many fans did not. The conventional wisdom is that Chris would have soared to much greater heights but for the brutal assault.