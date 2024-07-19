Jordin Sparks Doubts She'll Be Katy Perry's 'Idol' Replacement, Still Wants Spot

Play video content TMZ.com

Jordin Sparks isn't feeling great about her chances to replace Katy Perry as a judge on "American Idol" ... but she's still open to a call, and even has a sense of how she'd do it.

We caught up with the 'Idol' alum in L.A., where she confirmed she was totally serious when she pitched herself as the new judge for season 23 -- and while she believes that fell on deaf ears ... she also says she'd still love to return to her 'Idol' roots.

Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat! 🙋🏽‍♀️ — Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 16, 2024 @JordinSparks

Jordin says hiring someone like her to fill in for Katy makes sense in her mind -- 'cause she's been on the show and has the experience ... but of course, it ain't really her call.

Interestingly enough, Jordin has a vision for the type of judge she would be if 'Idol' producers were inclined to give her a shot. Watch ... she says she wouldn't be a Simon Cowell-type, but would still be honest.

2/12/24 ABC

Since Katy's replacement has yet to be announced by ABC, plenty of A-listers have pitched themselves as possibilities to join the judges' table -- including Fantasia Barrino, Jelly Roll, and Meghan Trainor.

Yet, there may be more than one judge's seat opening up for season 23 ... as Luke Bryan told Billboard in June that his and Lionel Richie's futures on the singing competition are also up in the air.