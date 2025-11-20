Diddy's Jailhouse Thanksgiving, Christmas & New Year's Menus Revealed

Diddy might not be home for the holidays, but the man is still living large ... TMZ got the first look at his prison holiday menu and, TBH, he’s dining like a full-blown king ... just without the baby oil to help slide it down!

The imprisoned music mogul -- doing 50 months at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey -- will be ringing in Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s with the ultimate behind-bars breakfast bundle: bran flakes, skim milk, whole wheat bread, a banana, and a lil’ jelly on the side.

For Thanksgiving, Diddy’s getting the full jailhouse feast -- turkey roast with all the trimmings, mashed potatoes, corn ... plus a cute little holiday dessert to tie it all together.

Christmas shakes things up a bit -- Diddy’s getting baked Cornish hens as the main event, served with mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing and some mixed veggies for balance. Yum!

Days later, on New Years, he’ll even get to choose between baked fish or grilled beef -- and if he’s feeling extra wholesome, there’s a tofu lo mein waiting for him on New Year’s. So yeah ... the man’s not exactly starving.