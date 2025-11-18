Diddy L.A. Sex Battery Claim Under Investigation, Mogul Denies Accusation

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating an allegation of sexual battery against Sean "Diddy" Combs ... but Diddy says he didn't do it.

The accusation comes from a male music producer and publicist who claims Diddy exposed himself and asked him to assist in a sex act back in 2020.

According to a police report filed in Largo, Florida ... the unidentified producer says he was invited to a photo shoot in Los Angeles where Diddy allegedly began masturbating under a shirt and asked the accuser to assist him in the act. The accuser claims he ignored Diddy's request, and the music mogul continued going about his business before tossing the shirt at him.

Jonathan Davis, a civil attorney representing Diddy, tells TMZ ... "As Mr. Combs’ legal team has repeatedly stated for over a year now, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a media circus. Let me make it absolutely clear, Mr. Combs categorically denies as false and defamatory all claims that he sexually abused anyone."

Davis added ... "He looks forward to vindicating himself in court, where such matters are decided -- and not in the media -- based on admissible, material evidence, not rank speculation and unsubstantiated allegations."

The accuser also told police ... in 2021, two men grabbed him during a meeting in Santa Monica, threw something over his head and dragged him into another room where Combs chastised him and called him a snitch.

We reported on the accusations in July, before the police report was filed in August ... the unidentified man also alleged CJ Wallace -- Biggie Smalls' son -- was an accomplice in the Santa Monica incident. Wallace denied the accusation and filed a countersuit last week.

