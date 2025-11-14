Biggie's Son CJ Sues Publicist Who Accused Him & Diddy of Sexual Crimes

The Notorious B.I.G.'s son, CJ Wallace, is firing back at the publicist who sued him earlier this summer ... filing his own defamation lawsuit against this publicist for claiming CJ helped lure him to a place where Diddy sexually assaulted him.

We broke the story in July ... Diddy and CJ were both sued by an anonymous man who claimed he was lured by CJ, Willie Mack, and several others to be hand-delivered to an awaiting Diddy ... who allegedly attempted to force oral sex on him.

According to the new legal docs, filed this week in Florida, CJ is now suing Jonathan Hay, who has admitted to being the John Doe in the earlier suit.

CJ says the accusations stem from a failed deal for the release of Hay's "Ready to Dance" remix project in 2020, which he worked on with Hay and Mack.

CJ says he and Mack shelved the project after the first single flopped with the public ... while also noting Hay's erratic behavior and creative differences played a part in walking away from the situation.

CJ says he sent Hay a cease-and-desist after Hay threatened to release the tracks without the permission of Biggie's estate approval ... and claims Hay never made any allegations of CJ or Mack being involved in any supposed assault by Diddy at the time.

However, in late 2024, CJ says Hay started making the rounds on YouTube, spreading the damaging claims to more than 100K viewers ... claiming Mack was CJ's "boyfriend" and saying CJ witnessed or participated in Diddy's freak-offs. CJ says such claims were false.