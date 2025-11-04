Diddy Bragging in Prison About President Trump Pardoning Him Early Next Year

Sean "Diddy" Combs thinks he's not long for FCI Fort Dix ... because he's telling fellow inmates he will get a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump early next year.

Sources at the federal prison in New Jersey tell TMZ ... Diddy is yapping about Trump pardoning him in early 2026.

As we first told you ... last month, Trump was vacillating on whether to pardon Diddy or not, and was seriously considering it. Some folks on Trump's staff at the White House were telling him not to pardon Diddy, but one source told us, "Trump will do what he wants."

Sources inside the prison are also telling us Diddy is letting fellow inmates know he will take care of them when he's pardoned and set free.

Diddy reported to Fort Dix last week to serve a 50-month prison sentence for violating the Mann Act. He's served over 13 months, and with credit, he could get out in around 2 years -- but none of that matters if Trump commutes his sentence.

We know almost immediately after Diddy was sentenced in early October, his legal team was in touch with a high-ranking White House official who has the ear of the president regarding a commutation or pardon. The ask was quickly on Trump's radar, and he even told the media about it.

Diddy fell out of Trump's graces in 2020 when he supported Joe Biden for president, but Trump did not slam the door shut on showing Diddy mercy ... and now it sounds like Diddy is pretty confident Trump is going to swoop in and help.