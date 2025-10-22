Diddy Reportedly Had Knife Put to Neck While in Prison

One of Diddy's close friends is speaking out about the terrifying moment the mogul woke up in prison with a knife pressed to his throat.

Charlucci Finney says the attack went down during one of the nights Diddy was sleeping at MDC Brooklyn -- an incident that first came to light during Diddy's sentencing. Sources familiar with the situation have confirmed its authenticity to us.

Finney told Daily Mail, his friend woke up with the weapon to his neck ... just seconds away from serious harm, or death.

He says he doesn't know if the guards came to break it up or if Diddy fought the guy off. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed the details for TMZ.

Finney imagines the inmate's intent was to intimidate Diddy, particularly in a notorious facility like MDC Brooklyn. He added ... prison just isn't a safe place for anyone convicted in a case related to sex, and he's worried about Diddy's safety.

Diddy's lawyer Brian Steel first mentioned this incident during the sentencing hearing ... telling the judge, it was a guard who stopped the shiv-wielding inmate.

As you know ... Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison after a jury convicted him of two counts of violating the Mann Act. He was acquitted on more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

TMZ broke the story ... President Trump is considering pardoning Diddy, and, although the White House Communications Office has denied it ... we stand by the story.