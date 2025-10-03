Diddy's Defense Claims Man Tried to Shank Him in Jail, Alleged Attack Thwarted

Diddy's defense is back on the mic at his sentencing hearing, and they're claiming he almost got attacked with a makeshift knife inside the Brooklyn jail where he's been detained since his arrest.

Defense lawyer Brian Steel just said Diddy's got a target on his back at MDC Brooklyn, because there are certain people who would gain prestige if they harm him. He then claimed a guard at the jail stopped a man with a shank.

Diddy's been held at the detention center since he got busted in September 2024, and he lives in a room with 24 other men ... surrounded by drug use and violence. Steel said Diddy hasn't slept more than 2 hours in a row since being incarcerated, and only eats bags of chips.