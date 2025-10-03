Diddy's Kids Address Court at Sentencing

Diddy's defense team is giving way to his family ... and Diddy's six adult children are up in front of the court, explaining why their father deserves his freedom.

First up was Quincy Brown, who claimed Diddy was "completely transformed" and would never do anything again to jeopardize his freedom.

Justin Combs was next, and he said his father is his "superhero" who taught him to believe in God. He asked the judge to give Diddy a second chance.

Christian Combs followed and said Diddy told him to treat women like a queen. That's interesting because Diddy has admitted to violence towards Cassie Ventura and another ex-girlfriend.

Chance Combs, Diddy's oldest daughter, said her father has a sense of purpose and clear mind she hasn't seen before. She says he's made real, lasting changes in jail.

Jessie Combs -- one of Diddy's twin daughters -- talked about her dad sitting them down when their mother, Kim Porter, died. She says Diddy helped them survive without their mom. The other twin, D'Lila, says they don't want their 2-year-old sister to grow up fatherless.

