Diddy's Lawyers Release Video They Intend to Play at Sentencing

Diddy's lawyers are painting him as a loving father and pillar of the community during his sentencing ... and, we've got the video they plan to use to get that message across.

The defense released a nearly 12-minute-long vid they already submitted to the court ... which begins by showing Diddy sitting with his kids -- speaking softly to his twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie.

The rapper plays with a paper puppet and sits on the floor while his kiddos try to steal his sunglasses ... looking every bit the attentive father.

The video shifts to his good work in the community ... including events where he's opening schools, speaking to graduating classes and handing out a huge check to some eager students.

Kim Porter's passing is included in the video ... showing the family's reactions in the immediate aftermath of her death -- including a moment where Diddy acknowledges he's now a "full-time dad" and promises to be there for his daughters every step of the way.

The video ends with a montage of Diddy and his kids which will certainly make many in the courtroom emotional when it's played in just a short while. We've cut the video down, but the full clip is out there ... and, it's certainly worth a watch.

Diddy's asking Judge Arun Subramanian to sentence him to 14 months in prison -- with time served for the year-plus he's already served in MDC Brooklyn. Prosecutors are asking for the mogul to serve 11 years.

He also filed a letter asking the judge for mercy yesterday ... in which he took responsibility for the pain he's caused -- and brought up his duties as a father and as a caregiver to his mother in hopes of swaying him.