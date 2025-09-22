Diddy's Defense Team Lays Out Reasons for Light Sentence in Criminal Case

Sean "Diddy" Combs' army of attorneys is laying out all the reasons why they say he should not have the book thrown at him when a judge sentences him in his criminal case.

Diddy's defense team -- spearheaded by Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos -- just filed a sentencing packet for the court and prosecution, where they advocate for a more lenient sentence.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy says the sentencing guidelines for his conviction on 2 counts of the Mann Act is no more than 6-to-12 months behind bars, which accurately reflects the seriousness of the offenses laid out at his federal trial in NYC.

Prosecutors proved Diddy violated the Mann Act by transporting male sex workers across state lines for his freak offs -- which were marathon sex sessions he often recorded between his ex-girlfriends and the escorts inside hotel rooms.

Diddy says he's already exceeded the guidelines ... having served 13 months in horrible conditions at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest in September 2024.

The music mogul also says he became sober for the first time in 25 years and has inspired other inmates with his program. In addition, Diddy says he has had an “incident free record” while in the lockup and has no prior criminal history.

What's more, Diddy says he realizes how destructive his arrest and conviction has been on his reputation, which has also terribly impacted his businesses, and damaged his family. Diddy notes he has seven children and an elderly mother -- all of whom rely on him for care and support.

As a result, Diddy is acting the judge for a 14-month sentence with supervised release mandating drug treatment, therapy, and group therapy.

Diddy is set to be sentenced Oct. 3 after being convicted in July of two federal charges related to prostitution. He skated on more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, but still faces up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors have said Diddy should be sentenced to between 51 and 63 months, while his lawyers have been countering with 21 to 27 months.

