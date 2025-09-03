Diddy Wants Acquittal or New Trial, Says Feds' Definition of Prostitution Is Wrong

Diddy is firing back at federal prosecutors who are opposed to throwing out his conviction on Mann Act charges in his criminal case ... he says Uncle Sam is using the wrong definition of prostitution to prosecute him under the Mann Act, and says he deserves, at minimum, a new trial.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy's legal team take shots at the feds as they try to make the case for Judge Arun Subramanian to change Diddy's Mann Act conviction to an acquittal or give him a new trial.

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy says prosecutors are using the modern definition of "prostitution" to apply the Mann Act, a federal law that was enacted way back in 1910 ... when it was also known as the White Slave Traffic Act.

His defense says the court should be using the 1910 definition of prostitution ... not the 2025 definition ... and Diddy says back in 1910 "a prostitute was a woman who had sex outside marriage." He says the feds' position is that prostitution is sex for hire, but the old meaning when the statute was passed was much broader than that.

Diddy says the feds didn't even really prove he paid male escorts to have sex with his girlfriends ... and he's once again arguing the men were paid for their time. He also again says he's just a voyeur and claims that's kosher.

The defense says the court should grant an acquittal in Diddy's case, or at least a new trial.

As you know ... Diddy was acquitted July 2 of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, and a jury only found him guilty on two lesser charges of transporting people for the purposes of prostitution under the Mann Act.

We broke the story, Diddy filed a motion a couple weeks after the verdict came down ... asking for an acquittal or a new trial. Prosecutors opposed it and now Diddy is firing back and doubling down.