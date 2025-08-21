Diddy Prosecutors Blast Music Mogul's Request to Toss Conviction

Federal prosecutors are calling BS on Diddy's attempt to throw out his conviction on Mann Act charges in his criminal case.

Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York filed new legal docs Wednesday, torching Diddy's motion to get his conviction on 2 counts of the Mann Act overturned or, if not, getting a new trial. As you know, the Mann Act prohibits the transportation of individuals across state lines for the purposes of prostitution.

Diddy's lawyers previously pointed out he made ZERO dollars off prostitution and insist the Mann Act is usually designed for going after people running sex rings.

They also say Diddy never had sex with the male sex workers, and never directly arranged for their transportation, claiming he was merely a voyeur who enjoyed recording his ex-girlfriends having sex.

But in their filing, federal prosecutors say there was plenty of evidence to support the jury's Mann Act convictions ... arguing Diddy was the mastermind of every aspect of his infamous freak-offs.

They also attack the notion Diddy just liked to watch, saying he "fully participated" by directing the sexual conduct between escorts and victims and masturbating throughout the sexual episode.”

Not only that ... but the feds say Diddy's argument that he was more like a porn producer protected under the First Amendment doesn't hold water because many of the freak-offs were not recorded -- and for the ones that were, Diddy often didn't give advance notice he'd be filming, and many of the participants didn't consent to the recordings.