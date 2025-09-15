Jessie and D’Lila Combs Are Stoked for 1st NYFW, Say Diddy Is in Good Spirits

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's twin daughters are ecstatic for their first NYFW as full-blown adults ... judging from their progress, dad would be proud!!!

Jessie and D’Lila linked up with TMZ in NYC on Monday and surprisingly, they were completely at ease -- the fashion world is their element!!!

They tell us they plan on closing out New York Fashion Week in style with their first runway walk ... and the strut is in their DNA, as they didn't even hire any modeling coaches whatsoever.

The Combs Twins launched 12TWINTY1 earlier this year and are soaking up the experience -- and the pointers their close family friend Kimora Simmons has given them.

Kimora, being the accomplished model herself, has walked for some of the big luxury brands and definitely knows the road they're currently traveling well.