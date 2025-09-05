Diddy's Twin Daughters Walk Runway at Fashion Show as Mogul Seeks New Trial

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's missing some of his kids' milestone moments while he sits in a New York City detention center ... 'cause they took over a fashion show in L.A. while their father fights for freedom.

The famous brood pulled up to AVALON Hollywood & Bardot -- a historic nightclub in the City of Angels -- Thursday night for Ellaé Lisqué’s 10-year anniversary show.

Christian Combs posed on the red carpet while holding his sister, Love, who turns 3 next month. He pointed to the cameras on the carpet for his sis to look at.

Quincy Brown -- Kim Porter's son who Diddy adopted when the two were together -- also appeared on the carpet ... looking cool in a pair of dark shades and a bright, shining necklace.

However, it was Diddy's twin daughters -- D'Lila and Jessie Combs -- who stole the show ... walking the runway in matching purple dresses.

The twins -- who graduated from high school just a few months ago -- circled each other onstage before striding forward one at a time to pose on the edge of the stage.

Photogs took tons of pics as the twins twirled and walked back hand in hand with their siblings looking on.

