Diddy Sexual Battery Lawsuit Dismissed, Judge Says Clock Ran Out

While Diddy's sitting in jail awaiting sentencing in his federal criminal case ... he can celebrate a win in a civil lawsuit filed by a guy who claimed the mogul drugged him and sexually assaulted him in a nightclub.

The lawsuit was filed back in February, and the plaintiff said he was an up-and-coming 23-year-old artist in 2015 when he scored a gig at an L.A. nightclub ... where Diddy was in attendance.

The alleged details sound like several other Diddy lawsuits -- the John Doe plaintiff claimed he'd been given a drink, fell unconscious and woke up to Diddy having "unwanted sexual contact" with him. In the lawsuit, filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, Doe also claimed Diddy threatened his future career if he resisted.

But, a New York judge says Doe waited too long to file the lawsuit in the state ... and according to the order, obtained by TMZ, the case is now dismissed.

The judge said there was a 5-year statute of limitations when the alleged assault went down. She also noted ... a new law passed in 2019 extending the statute to 20 years is not retroactive, and therefore, does not apply to this case.

The plaintiff had also accused Diddy's companies -- Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs Enterprises -- but those suits have also been dismissed.