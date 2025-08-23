Gloria and Emilio Estefan May Sue After Being Named in Diddy Suit

Play video content TMZ.com

We caught up with the powerhouse couple in New York City this week, where both Gloria and Emilio separately suggested to TMZ that they were thinking about suing after a man name dropped them -- and their Miami home -- in human trafficking claims against the Bad Boy Records founder.

In the now-dismissed lawsuit, the man claimed he was drugged and shuttled to one of Diddy's star-studded "freak off" parties on Star Island in Miami ... and got there via a secret tunnel between Gloria's estate and Diddy's.

Play video content TMZ.com

As Gloria told us on Thursday, she was never worried about the lawsuit and even laughed off the notion of a secret tunnel beneath her home.

She did, however, note that the accuser would have some "'splain' to do" over the claims ... which she slammed as total "fantasy" -- a comment similar to the one she shared back in May.

Play video content TMZ.com

Emilio expanded on his wife's reaction and further shut down the allegation as "ridiculous."

Watch the video, Emilio hit back and explained a supposed tunnel between the two properties was impossible given the homes sat on an island -- it's all water beneath the residences!!!

Emilio's message was clear ... he wasn't going to let unsubstantiated claims hurt his or his wife's good reputation.

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy is currently awaiting sentencing after being found guilty on 2 counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Though, more than 100 people have accused the rapper of assault across numerous civil lawsuits.