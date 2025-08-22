Ghostface Killah Frowns On Donald Trump's Proposed Section 8 Time Limit

Play video content TMZ.com

Donald Trump wants his administration to shake up the country's Section 8 benefits to just 2 years of eligibility, yet Ghostface Killah thinks the proposed policy will just make things worse ... the Wu-Tang Clan legend knows it's not easy making project housing ends meet!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Ghost in NYC, rolling with Nems and the crew in the wake of his new album, "Supreme Clientele 2" ... a 25-year update to his original classic release.

Ghost kicks off the album waxing politics via the track "Iron Man" ... "Fake Democrats, boondaggers blowin' at Trump" and straight up tells us the American people got what they voted for. 🤷🏾‍♂️

New York University estimates that the Trump Administration proposal could disrupt 1.4 million working family households with kids ... Ghostface, having experience growing up in Staten Island's Stapleton Houses projects, believes this will happen if the two-year push is enforced.

Wu-Tang is for the children -- and the American people!!!

We also got GFK to clarify his relationship with Diddy after revealing Wu-Tang Clan were blocked from radio airplay in favor of Bad Boy's rollouts -- but everything is good in the hood with them now.

