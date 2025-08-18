Ghostface Killah Talks Wu-Tang Group Chat at 'Supreme Clientele 2' Listening Party

Play video content TMZ.com

Ghostface Killah is set to do the unthinkable — create a sequel to his ultramagnetic rap classic album “Supreme Clientele” — at the end of the week.

TMZ Hip Hop checked in with the Wu-Tang’s Wizard of Poetry at his “Supreme Clientele 2” listening party — held at the Supreme store in Los Angeles on Friday … do you see what Mass Appeal did there?!?

The New York Giants were definitely in the building … Nas pulled up to show love, draped in the custom Supreme jacket that bears his likeness from the movie “Belly” — as did A$AP Rocky to spread love too!!!

Ghostface tells us he's caved in to fan pressure in creating the "Supreme Clientele" sequel after swearing he'd never do one. His latest single, "Metaphysics," had actually been sitting in the vault for over 20 years, waiting for the right moment to be released!!!

Nas and MA have been giving hip hop legends a platform to keep their movements moving … Ghostface is up next, following Slick Rick and his 'Cuban Linx' brother Raekwon’s recently released projects on the label.

Ghostface just hopped off Wu-Tang Clan’s 'Final Chamber' tour and tells us it was incredible to get the gang back together again — but it was even better for everyone to come back in one piece.

We also asked Ghostface about the WTC’s massive group chat ordinance … he tells us you can expect RZA to funnel the orders and Meth to crack the occasional joke.

“Supreme Clientele 2” comes out on Friday and also features Dave Chappelle, Redman, Conway the Machine, M.O.P., and several Wu-Tang members.