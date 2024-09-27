Wu-Tang Clan Share Favorite Tour Songs, Eyeing New Album for 2025

Play video content TMZ.com

The Wu-Tang Clan is back together and back for more with their booming Las Vegas residency this weekend -- and a healthy consensus of the legendary rap pack is picking their classic "Triumph" track as the marquee attraction!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Cappadonna, Ghostface Killah and Inspectah Deck this week in between their rehearsals for “Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues…The Las Vegas Residency” at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.

All 3 MCs agreed "Triumph" holds a special place in their hearts -- and the residency setlist. Deck's opening "bomb atomically" verse has been hailed as one of the greatest in hip hop history.

Cappadonna tells us making the cut on the song was a blessing in itself, having officially joined the group in 1997 ... and Ghostface admits the song gives him the most energy.

"Triumph" is the only Wu-Tang Clan single released with all the group's members, but they have no issues backing one another up for other classics ... “C.R.E.A.M.,” “Protect Ya Neck,” "For Heaven's Sake" -- you never know what's going to be played onstage when you're dealing with so much witty unpredictable slang!!!

They say RZA orchestrates the song rundown, which makes sense considering he produced virtually all of the songs ... but they're not just banking on their catalog -- or the cryptic "Once Upon A Time In Shaolin" time capsule album to be their retirement plan.

Play video content SiriusXM’s The Tor Guide

Ghostface tells fans to expect a new Wu-Tang Clan album to start bubbling at the top of 2025 ... which would be their first unified drop since 2014. Everyone just has to be patient ... 10 members (what up, YDB!) means 10 million different schedules!!!