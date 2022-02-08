Ol' Dirty Bastard's Widow Sues Wu-Tang Clan for Unpaid Profits

Wu-Tang Clan ain’t nothing to f*** with -- and neither is Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s widow ... 'cause now, she's taking the group's company to court.

Icelene Jones, the administrator of ODB’s estate, filed suit against Wu-Tang Clan Productions ... an org she says her hubby -- along with Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, and GZA -- signed a contract with back in 1992 ... which she alleges entitled those members to half of pretty much all the music they put out.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Jones claims that the agreement also obligated the company to pay ODB no less than 50% of net royalties from the exploitation of his image or likeness.

ODB died back in 2004, but his widow insists that the old contract still requires the company to continue paying Dirt McGirt's estate. However, Jones says she hasn't gotten what her late husband is owed ... and hasn't been able to get proper accountings from the company since at least 2011.

While she acknowledges at least a few payments have been made to her -- including a recent one for $130K back in July 2021 -- she alleges that’s nowhere near what’s actually due. Jones is claiming breach of contract and wants no less than a million bucks in damages.