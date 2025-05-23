Diddy's Twin Daughters Graduate High School Amid His Sex Trafficking Trial

Play video content Instagram / @kingcombs, @princejdc

Diddy's twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila graduated from high school on Thursday ... and the family presented a unified front while the Bad Boy mogul fights for his life on trial!!!

The Combs twins recently conquered their prom and walked the stage at Sierra Canyon School in L.A. with hundreds of other students -- as Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance and even Baby Love cheered them on!!!

Later, the fam bam celebrated at a home graduation party, where Justin blessed the twins with some new bling that will surely come in handy for their future career as biz owners and brand influencers.

Jessie and D'Lila declared they plan on skipping college to launch their businesses, which appears to include a "Sweet Sixteen" fashion line.

Diddy, of course, had to miss out on the festivities ... this week's testimony in NYC highlights included Kid Cudi claiming Diddy had his Porsche blown up and traumatized his dog during an alleged home break-in.

