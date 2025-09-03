Consequence Disses Kid Cudi for Having His Car Blown Up

Kid Cudi just announced he's stepping back from making music after the lowest chart debut of his career -- but rapper Consequence DGAF and is calling out his former GOOD Music collaborator in defense of Kanye West and all things integrity!!!

On Tuesday, Consequence previewed his new track featuring footage of Kid Cudi leaving Diddy's RICO trial from May, after The Man on the Moon testified for his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

Consequence raps on the track "We about to blow like Kid Cudi's car ..." a reference to the Porsche he suspected Diddy had bombed with a Molotov cocktail after the love triangle started to become a pair.

The song is titled "Punching At The Air" and features Conway the Machine and will appear on Cons' upcoming "I Work For Me" album, via his 192 Records imprint.

Fam!!! I just wanna say Thank You to all my fans for supporting Free, spreading the word and sending love!! Im so grateful I have yall in my corner 🥹 Free was my last album on a major label, (which is part of the reason I called the album Free 😌) and now im lookin forward to a… — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 3, 2025 @KiDCuDi

Cudi announced his major label run had come to an end after his "Free" album placed at 192 on the Billboard 200, and that he's in a great state of mind after getting married.

Cudi's also maintained a neutral relationship with Ye since last year but Cons thinks he's cornball for testifying at the Diddy trial.