Diddy's Kids Band Together for King Combs Music Video Ahead of Sentencing

'Last Year Was One of Darkest Times in My Life' ...

Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs says making music was the best way to cope with his dad's sex-trafficking case, as well as leaning on his family foundation.

On Thursday, King Combs released the somber music video for his Kanye West and Stevie J-produced "Lonely Roads" track ... the opening song from the EP he released on the cusp of Diddy being found guilty on two violations of the Mann Act, while dodging the most major charges he had been facing.

The visual opens with an image of the late Kim Porter and shows Christian interacting with his siblings as he wrestles with the void his dad left by being absent from the house.

The Bad Boy heir called the past year and a half one of the darkest periods of his life ... especially when you consider he was in danger of losing his only parent.

Ye, North West, and Christian's sister, Chance, didn't make the video shoot ... but Quincy, Justin, D'Lila, Jessie and Love all make cameos throughout the clip.

For what it's worth, Ye did pull up and pop in at court to support Diddy when all odds were against him, so consider him in the video in spirit.

