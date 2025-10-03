Prosecutors Say Diddy Was Slated to Speak in Miami Next Week
Early fireworks at the Diddy sentencing hearing ... federal prosecutors are slamming him as overconfident, and they say his respect for the rule of law is just "lip service."
Prosecutor Christy Slavik is coming out swinging in the government's opening statement ... she's insinuating Diddy's expecting to walk free as early as today, claiming Diddy booked speaking engagements for next week in Miami.
Slavik says, "That is the height of hubris."
The feds are gunning for a 135-month sentence here ... and Slavik says Diddy's defense that he was just living a sex, drugs and rock 'n roll lifestyle doesn't hold water. She says the case is about transporting prostitutes and violence, and she points out Diddy admitted to being violent.
Slavik says Diddy knew the "Freak-offs" were illegal, but he still went through with them for 15 years ... and it's sounding like the government wants him humbled.