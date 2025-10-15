Diddy's Special Conditions After Prison Release Revealed

Diddy received a 50-month prison sentence just a couple weeks ago ... and we now know the special conditions he'll be facing when he gets out and begins his 5 years of supervised release -- they're chock full of continued treatment for his issues.

The fallen mogul's special conditions of supervision were filed as part of the judgment in his criminal case Wednesday ... and, they include some pretty standard fare -- Diddy must submit to searches, and he can't contact the victims in this case for any reason.

Diddy will have to participate in outpatient treatment programs for drug abuse and mental health issues ... where he will be required to take prescribed medicine, unless a health care provider instructs him otherwise.

The rapper must also participate in an approved program for domestic violence ... no surprise there -- everyone recalls the brutal Cassie beatdown caught on camera in a hotel hallway in L.A. in 2016.

BTW ... among the standard conditions for release is a line about not owning, possessing or having access to a firearm or other destructive device.

Remember, Diddy's homes in Miami, L.A. and New York were searched and multiple firearms were recovered. Prosecutors said several of the weapons had scratched-off serial numbers.

As you know ... Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Diddy to 4 years and change in a federal prison after his conviction on two counts of violating the Mann Act. He was acquitted on the sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Diddy still hasn't been assigned to a prison ... though Judge Subramanian did say he thinks the mogul should serve his time as close as possible to the New York City Metropolitan area. Diddy's attorneys asked the court to recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Diddy be shipped off to the low-security federal correctional institution FCI Fort Dix, in New Jersey.