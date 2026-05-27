'Real Housewives' Star Kelly Dodd Hit With Revenge Porn Charge

'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum Kelly Dodd is at the heart of a revenge porn case ... prosecutors say she shared footage of a female having sex and masturbating without their consent.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kelly "unlawfully and intentionally" distributed images of a Jane Doe engaged in sexual activity.

Prosecutors say Kelly shared the revenge porn on or around August 29, 2025 ... and they say the person in the video suffered severe emotional distress. Kelly allegedly recorded the footage without the person's consent under circumstances where the person had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

In the docs, prosecutors say Kelly and the Jane Doe had agreed to keep the images private.

Around the same time as the alleged revenge porn incident, prosecutors claim Kelly contacted the person and threatened to injure her, her property and her family.

Kelly is also facing a battery charge for an alleged June 2025 incident with a different Jane Doe. In total, Kelly is facing 3 misdemeanor charges and facing possible jail time.