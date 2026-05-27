'How I Met Your Mother' Actor Nick Pasqual Faces New Sexual Abuse Claims

"How I Met Your Mother" actor Nick Pasqual's legal nightmare is far from over ... because his ex-girlfriend is now suing him for sexual battery.

According to a court doc obtained by TMZ, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn alleges Pasqual sexually assaulted and raped her during an April 2024 incident while the two were dating.

In the filing, Shehorn alleges Pasqual subjected her to "controlling, coercive, threatening, and physically violent conduct" during their relationship ... claiming the abuse escalated over time.

The lawsuit also revisits the shocking May 2024 stabbing attack that ultimately led to Pasqual's criminal conviction. Shehorn says Pasqual broke into her Sunland home in the early morning hours and stabbed her more than 20 times in the throat, chest, back, abdomen, arms, and wrists -- intending to "kill her," according to the doc.

Pasqual was convicted earlier this month of attempted murder, residential burglary, and other charges tied to the attack after prosecutors said he fled toward the U.S.-Mexico border following the stabbing.

According to the lawsuit, Shehorn survived the stabbing after undergoing emergency surgery and intensive medical treatment ... but says she was left with permanent injuries, emotional trauma, and ongoing medical expenses.