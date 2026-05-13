'The Hunger Games' Actor Ethan Jamieson Arrested for Protective Order Violation

"The Hunger Games" actor Ethan Jamieson has been arrested yet again ... this time on a misdemeanor charge for allegedly violating a protective order by possessing a firearm ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Jamieson was busted in Wake County, North Carolina on May 12, 2026 ... after authorities claim he violated a valid protective order that had been issued against him.

As we previously reported, Jamieson -- who played the District 4 male tribute in "The Hunger Games" -- was previously arrested in April on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, on March 23 Ethan allegedly assaulted three men -- listed as E.F., J.M., and K.W. in the docs -- in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.