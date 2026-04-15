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'Hunger Games' Star Arrested for Assault With Deadly Weapon, Intent to Kill

'Hunger Games' Actor Arrested For Assault With Deadly Weapon, Intent to Kill

By TMZ Staff
Published
Ethan Brody jamieson mug shot 1
Raleigh Police Department

Ethan Jamieson -- who played the District 4 male tribute in "The Hunger Games" -- has been arrested on 3 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, on March 23 Ethan allegedly assaulted 3 men -- listed as E.F., J.M., and K.W. in the docs -- in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

ethan brody jamieson The Hunger Games lionsgate
Lionsgate

This isn't Ethan's first run-in with the law ... in 2025, he was arrested and charged with resisting arrest.

Story developing ...

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