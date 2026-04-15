'Hunger Games' Star Arrested for Assault With Deadly Weapon, Intent to Kill
'Hunger Games' Actor Arrested For Assault With Deadly Weapon, Intent to Kill
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Ethan Jamieson -- who played the District 4 male tribute in "The Hunger Games" -- has been arrested on 3 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill ... TMZ has learned.
According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, on March 23 Ethan allegedly assaulted 3 men -- listed as E.F., J.M., and K.W. in the docs -- in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.
This isn't Ethan's first run-in with the law ... in 2025, he was arrested and charged with resisting arrest.
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