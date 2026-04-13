'Little Rascals' Star Bug Hall Arrested in Ohio

Brandon "Bug" Hall -- perhaps best known for playing Alfalfa Switzer in the 1994 film "The Little Rascals" -- has been arrested ... TMZ has learned.

Documents obtained by TMZ show Bug was charged in Ohio with failure to appear for a court date from December 31, 2024. He had previously been hit with a traffic citation on October 29, 2024 for not having liability insurance.

In addition to 'Little Rascals,' the 41-year-old former child actor also starred in "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves," "The Stupids," and "American Pie Presents: The Book of Love."