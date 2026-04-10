iHeartMemphis Arrested for Burglary After Fleeing From Cops in Florida

Rapper iHeartMemphis is back in the slammer ... this time he's been accused of burglary and fleeing from the cops!

The troubled rapper -- real name Richard Maurice Colbert -- was booked on Feb. 18 ... just days after he was let out of the clink for a separate alleged incident, during which he was accused of making written and electronic threats to kill, and obstructing police without violence.

Court records obtained by TMZ show Colbert was cuffed by cops after they showed up to his Florida neighborhood in the Ft. Lauderdale area ... they said he'd placed multiple orange traffic cones in the road and stuffed tree foliage into the tops of them, and placed cinder blocks nearby. Police say he refused to removed the obstructions ... and allegedly ended up running for it when they tried to detain him.

The report says Colbert led police on a chase as he hopped multiple fences and entered several people's backyards ... even allegedly attempting to enter a handful of houses.

Authorities say they were able to track him down at a nearby residence and detain him. Before bringing him to the station, cops say they had him checked out at a local hospital due to a laceration in his right leg.

The "Hit the Quan" rapper was hit with 3 felony counts of burglary, and 2 misdemeanors for obstructing a public roadway and resisting officers without violence. He was also hit with an additional charge over the alleged written threats to kill, from February 20.

Colbert entered a written plead of not guilty to all charges and requested a trial. He remains behind bars and is due in court next on April 14.

TMZ has reached out to his attorney for comment ... so far, no word back.

Police say they've been called to Colbert's Florida residence a dozen times in February for multiple disturbances leading up to this arrest. We told you all about the wild incident on February 9 that led to an 8-hour-long multi-agency SWAT standoff with him, during which multiple rounds of tear gas were released into his home.